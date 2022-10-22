  • Peter Liedberg came to Japan intending to stay for a year back in 2016. He’s still here, though, working as a sign painter. Though the trade is more widely recognized in Europe, he says the field is slowly growing in Japan. | ANSEL SWINDELLS
    Peter Liedberg came to Japan intending to stay for a year back in 2016. He’s still here, though, working as a sign painter. Though the trade is more widely recognized in Europe, he says the field is slowly growing in Japan. | ANSEL SWINDELLS
  • SHARE

Peter Liedberg, 40, is a graphic designer who has carved out a niche for himself as a sign painter based in Tokyo. Working under the name “Letter Boy,” his hand-painted designs adorn the storefronts of buzzy restaurants and bars across the capital.

1. Which came first: graphic design or sign painting? Graphic design. I studied that in Australia before moving back home to Sweden, where I got a pretty regular graphic design job that involved a lot of time on the computer doing things like magazine layouts.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED