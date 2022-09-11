  • Is a billboard for meat as unethical as one featuring cigarettes? | REUTERS
The Hague – The Dutch city of Haarlem is set to become the first in the world to ban advertisements for most meat because of its impact on climate change, officials said Wednesday.

The city of 160,000 people near Amsterdam has agreed to outlaw ads for intensively farmed meat on public places like buses, shelters and screens from 2024.

