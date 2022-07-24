  • After decades of the daily grind, the Shikoku pilgrimage's uninterrupted calm serves as a welcome change of pace for retired executives. | COURTESY OF LARRY BATES
    After decades of the daily grind, the Shikoku pilgrimage's uninterrupted calm serves as a welcome change of pace for retired executives. | COURTESY OF LARRY BATES
  • SHARE

Wake up, walk, visit temples, walk again, bathe, eat, sleep. And repeat.

While this may sound monotonous to some, for those accustomed to working across time zones, maintaining ultra-connectivity via smartphones, social media and video chats, and trying to juggle work, family time and friendships, perhaps attaining boredom is the ultimate luxury?

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,