Name: James Yamanaka

Title: Area Director for North Asia and President of BAT Japan

URL: www.batj.com

Hometown: Torrance, CA

Years in Japan: 3

What was your first encounter with Japan?

James Yamanaka | © HIROMICHI MATONO

At the airport, I was sitting in the lounge. And I realized it would be a taboo to actually speak into my phone and disrupt those around me. And I noticed on the plane, how everyone took off their shoes and lined them up.

Looking back, I realize both details really reflect the consideration cues of Japan society. We notice that in consumer behavior here for our own products. It’s one of the biggest drivers why non-combustible tobacco products are so big here. Consideration of others is as big or even bigger than the health considerations that drive other markets.

Is there a personal motto that you live by, or that inspires you?

“Leaders don’t just create followers, they create more leaders.” It’s a huge source of pride how many of our people here in Tokyo go out to bigger jobs. In the last two months, I’ve sent out three people to take general manager jobs around the world.

What are you most proud of?

I’ve been married for almost 22 years, I’ve managed to have four happy kids. They all seem to be doing well. That’s more important than anything else.

What are your hobbies?

I love to travel, but that’s been challenging for the last two years. Since I’ve been here I’ve been playing a lot of golf. And I love food and cooking. I’ve gotten pretty good at cooking Mexican dishes. If you grow up in LA like I did, you can’t find the authentic food you want. In Japan, It’s never spicy enough!

What’s your goals, what’s coming next?

I want to keep making it a more purpose-driven organization. I really want to finish up strong. From a business point of view, from the environmental point of view, as well as the organizational point of view. Then I’ll get some good people out, and I’ll walk away, happy that I left it better than when I came in.

