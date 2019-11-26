Tokyo once again topped the list of cities worldwide with the largest number of Michelin-starred restaurants, according to the 2020 edition of the guidebook, but one of the capital's most famous restaurants is no longer one of them.

Renowned sushi restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten in the Ginza district was left out of the book for the first time, Michelin said in an announcement for the new guide Tuesday, explaining that it had decided to remove it because bookings there have become unavailable to general clientele.

The sushi restaurant, where then-U.S. President Barack Obama dined with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014, says overseas guests can only reserve through concierges at their hotels.