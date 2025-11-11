The dohyō, or sumo ring, has always been sacred ground — a circle where only men may tread, bound by centuries of ritual and pride. Now, Japan has its first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and the question hangs in the air: If she can stand at the center of power, why not in the center of the ring?

That question may soon face a real-world test.

On the final day of each basho (tournament), the top-division champion receives several awards, including the Prime Minister’s Cup — a large silver trophy bearing the name of Japan’s head of government. Despite its title, the prize is usually handed over not by the prime minister, but by a high-level dignitary, such as a deputy chief cabinet secretary, on their behalf.