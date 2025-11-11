Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi formally launched a Cabinet-level panel, led by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, to review foreign national-related issues that warrant urgent attention and propose specific solutions by January.

To meet that deadline, three groups, which have mostly been lumped together as the "foreigner problem," need to be separated to identify the issues and benefits each group presents.

Japan has experienced an explosive increase in overseas tourists since the COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted, and its global appeal as a travel destination has grown.