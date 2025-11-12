Japan’s ruling and opposition parties have criticized Xue Jian, China’s consul-general in Osaka, after he made a social media post criticizing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that referred to "stupid politicians" and the need to "chop off their dirty heads."

At a joint meeting of its Research Commission on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs Division on Tuesday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party adopted a resolution calling for a decisive response, including designating Xue as persona non grata for possible expulsion from Japan, if Beijing does not take appropriate measures. Xue’s comment was “an insult to the Japanese people and seriously damaged Japan-China relations,” the resolution said.

Former Foreign Minister Hirofumi Nakasone, who heads the LDP research commission, conveyed the party’s call to Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki.