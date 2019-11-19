Full-scale Godzilla-themed area to open at western Japan park

Sample newspaper article
兵庫県淡路市のアニメ体験型テーマパーク「ニジゲンノモリ」で、全長約120メートルの等身大「ゴジラ」を体感できるアトラクションが来年夏にオープンする。運営会社が31日、東京都内で記者会見して発表した。来場者が研究員に扮してうつぶせ状態で倒れるゴジラの口から体内に入り、ミッションに挑む内容だ。
アトラクション名は「ゴジラ迎撃作戦～国立ゴジラ淡路島研究センター～」。
淡路島に上陸したゴジラが攻撃を受けて活動を停止したとの設定で、滑車を使ってゴジラの体内に突入する「ジップライン」や、飛散したゴジラの細胞を殲滅するシューティングゲームなどさまざまな仕掛けを施す。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
兵庫県 (ひょうごけん) Hyogo Prefecture
淡路市 (あわじし) city of Awaji
アニメ anime
体験型 (たいけんがた) hands-on, experience-based
テーマパーク theme park
ニジゲンノモリ Njijigen no Mori
全長 (ぜんちょう) total length
約 (やく) approximately
メートル meter
等身大 (とうしんだい) life-size
ゴジラ Godzilla
体感(たいかん)できる to be able to have a physical experience
アトラクション attraction
来年夏 (らいねんなつ) summer of next year
オープンする to open
運営会社 (うんえいがいしゃ) operating company
31日 (さんじゅういちにち) the 31st
東京都内 (とうきょうとない) in Tokyo
記者会見(きしゃかいけん)する to hold a press conference
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
来場者 (らいじょうしゃ) visitor, guest
研究員 (けんきゅういん) researcher
〜に扮(ふん)する to play the role of ~
うつぶせ lying on one’s stomach
状態 (じょうたい) state
倒(たお)れる to fall
口 (くち) mouth
体内 (たいない) interior of body
入(はい)る to enter
ミッション mission
挑(いど)む to tackle
内容 (ないよう) details, contents
〜名 (めい) name of ~
迎撃作戦 (げいげきさくせん) interception operation
国立 (こくりつ) national
研究(けんきゅう)センター research center
上陸(じょうりく)する to land
攻撃(こうげき)を受(う)ける to come under attack
活動 (かつどう) action
停止(ていし)する to stop
設定 (せってい) setting
滑車 (かっしゃ) pulley
使(つか)う to use
突入(とつにゅう)する to plunge into
ジップライン zip-line
飛散(ひさん)する to scatter
細胞 (さいぼう) cell
殲滅(せんめつ)する to annihilate
シューティングゲーム shooting game
など and others
さまざまな assorted
仕掛(しか)けを施(ほどこ)す to apply a device, to set up mechanisms
Quick questions
1) 等身大ゴジラのアトラクションはいつどこにオープンしますか？
2) 来場者はジップラインを使って何ができますか？
3) それ以外にこのアトラクションにはどんな仕掛けが施されていますか？
Translation
An attraction featuring a life-size Godzilla of around 120 meters in total length (promising) a hands-on experience will open in summer of next year at Nijigen no Mori, a “hands-on” anime theme park in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture. The operating company announced it at a press conference in Tokyo on Oct. 31. Visitors will play the role of researchers who enter the mouth of a fallen Godzilla, in a state of lying down on its stomach, entering its body through the mouth and tackling missions.
The attraction is called “Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji: National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster.”
The setting is that Godzilla has landed on Awaji Island and halted its actions after coming under attack. [The company] has set up an assortment of mechanisms like the “zip-line,” a pulley to plunge into Godzilla’s body, and a shooting game in which you annihilate Godzilla’s scattered cells.
Answers
1) When and where will the life-size Godzilla attraction open?
兵庫県淡路市のニジゲンノモリに来年の夏オープンする。
It will open next summer at Nijigen no Mori in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture.
2) What can the visitors do when they use the zip-line?
ゴジラの体内に突入する。
They can plunge into Godzilla’s body.
3) What other kinds of devices are being made available at this attraction?
飛散したゴジラの細胞を殲滅するシューティングゲームなど。
A shooting game in which you annihilate Godzilla’s scattered cells, among others.
