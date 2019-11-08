Savor rich British cuisine and funky tunes

Britain is not unique in its stance as a nation obsessed with food; its contribution to the culinary canon speaks of rich flavors and nods to the country’s history.

Such is the thinking behind Prince Hotels and Resorts Timeless U.K. British Fair 2019. Intimate dinners helmed by leading chefs; menus replete with dishes such as roast beef, fish and chips and trifle; a James Bond-inspired traditional British breakfast; and limited edition Scotch whiskies and British gin-based drinks, brimming with personality are all on the hotel group’s event menu until Dec. 25.

Of note are special dinners held on Nov. 28 and 29 at Le Trianon (¥17,000 per person) at Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa. Executive head chef Gary Durrant of TOKii — a restaurant at The Prince Akatoki London which is Prince Hotels’ first overseas location — will present an array of contemporary British dishes; each dish boasts refined flavors and showcases the creativity and skills Durrant has honed over 20 years as a chef.

Nonfood events are also scheduled, including a Funky Vibes U.K. DJ night featuring the dulcet tones of acid jazz diva N’Dea Davenport.

For Gary Durrant dinner bookings at the Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa, call 03-3447-1139. Visit www.princehotels.co.jp/tokyocityarea/british_fair2019/ for additional event and course information.

Luxurious winter drink selection awaits

Rich yet smooth on the palate, clean and beautifully crafted, Japan’s aromatic Hibiki blended whisky speaks of refinement, finesse and balance.

Bar Oak at The Tokyo Station Hotel is running a winter whisky promotion until Jan. 31, 2020, offering shots of Suntory’s Hibiki 21 (¥3,100), Hibiki Blender’s Choice (¥2,000) and Hibiki 30 whiskies (¥14,800).

Those who are indecisive can grab a counter seat, get ready to compare notes and take advantage of a ¥15,000 tasting set.

Visitors to Bar and Cafe Camellia, meanwhile, are greeted with a selection of winter-inspired Champagne cocktails available until Dec. 31 and priced at ¥2,400 apiece. While the beverage is often enjoyed unmixed, it also plays nicely with others. Introducing the Strawberry Champagne cocktail, very much a sophisticated lady in red, with Champagne Pommery playing a starring role. Ably supported by fresh strawberries, framboise liqueur and a kiss of astringent lemon juice, this cocktail is a fine accompaniment to any meal. Champagne Pommery features again in a snow-like and fragrant pear-based cocktail that takes on decidedly dessert overtones, with cream and kiwi syrup competing for attention.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp or call 03-5220-1111.

Yuletide cheer meets classic carnival ride

﷯In an unconventional, but no less festive twist, Rihga Royal Hotel’s chocolate boutique L’eclat will open orders on Nov. 15 for a handmade chocolat grand roue (chocolate Ferris wheel) sculpture, complete with its own Santa Claus.

Priced at ¥32,400, everything from the axle to Santa himself is intricately crafted from chocolate by chocolatier Motohiro Okai, and captures the playful spirit of the season. Each creation stands at 30 centimeters high by 18 centimeters wide with a length of 13 centimeters.

It’s also more than just an impressive sculpture — it’s interactive. Adults and children alike can take turns rotating the Ferris wheel with a lever or sliding open the drawer at its base to reveal chocolate bon﷯bons of different flavors that all but beg to be devoured.

Orders can be placed up to Dec. 18, and customers can pick them up between Dec. 1 and 25. However, only 10 will be built so customers are advised to order as early as possible to avoid missing out.

Rihga Royal Hotel is around 10 minutes away from Osaka Station via hotel shuttle or taxi. For more information, visit https://www.rihga.co.jp/osaka/leclat/ or call 06-6441-1308.