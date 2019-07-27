Haagen-Dazs' dark green tea ice cream

Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Haagen-Dazs Japan at 35: Still innovating with new specialty flavors

by Patrick St. Michel

Contributing Writer

Haagen-Dazs’ latest batch of Japanese specialties has arrived, and two in particular jump out right in time for the end of the rainy season — fingers crossed on that last part.

For those seeking out something with some sourness to it, the ice cream maker’s Yuzu Blanc Manger should be on your next shopping list. This flavor riffs on the French dessert of the same name and is built around a yuzu citrus milk ice cream with some yuzu sauce swirled in. The dessert (¥319 after tax) nails the fruit’s taste, with the contrast between textures making it stand out more from anything else you’ll find in the freezer.

But perhaps you’re more of a green tea person? To celebrate the company’s 35th year in the Japanese market, they’ve released a special limited-edition dark green tea ice cream. This offering (¥350 after tax) uses special leaves to create the rich taste of the tea, and it results in a dessert perfect for those fond of the country’s traditional drink. Give it a go before it vanishes.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Okinawan elegance: The understated entrance of Mie.
Naha restaurants carry on the legacy of Okinawa court cuisine
Even judges from the Guinness World Records, insulated against surprises after years of investigating culinary curiosities, experienced a double take when, arriving in the town of Kin on Novembe...
No secret ingredient: The rich Japanese curry at Taiyo comes loaded with fresh vegetables procured from the Ohara district outside the city of Kyoto.
Taiyo: Curry excellence built atop 'waves' of flavor
The first time I went looking for Taiyo, I couldn't find it. But I could smell it. Quite a few people had recommended that I check it out, especially as I have a crater-sized soft spot for curry...
Big, bold flavor: Chao's chicken baguette kebab comes topped with cabbage and onion.
Doner Kebab Chao: Doner kebabs get a wagyu brisket upgrade
Doner Kebab Chao is a tiny shop at the edge of Den Den Town in Osaka near Ebisucho Station. Don't let the nondescript "take-out joint" decor fool you. Chao, which seats five, serves some of the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Haagen-Dazs' dark green tea ice cream

, , ,