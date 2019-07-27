Haagen-Dazs Japan at 35: Still innovating with new specialty flavors

Haagen-Dazs’ latest batch of Japanese specialties has arrived, and two in particular jump out right in time for the end of the rainy season — fingers crossed on that last part.

For those seeking out something with some sourness to it, the ice cream maker’s Yuzu Blanc Manger should be on your next shopping list. This flavor riffs on the French dessert of the same name and is built around a yuzu citrus milk ice cream with some yuzu sauce swirled in. The dessert (¥319 after tax) nails the fruit’s taste, with the contrast between textures making it stand out more from anything else you’ll find in the freezer.

But perhaps you’re more of a green tea person? To celebrate the company’s 35th year in the Japanese market, they’ve released a special limited-edition dark green tea ice cream. This offering (¥350 after tax) uses special leaves to create the rich taste of the tea, and it results in a dessert perfect for those fond of the country’s traditional drink. Give it a go before it vanishes.