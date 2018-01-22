In Nara, taking a break with a humongous bowl of tea

Sample newspaper article
奈良市の西大寺で１月15日、顔がすっぽり 隠れるほど大きな茶わんを回し飲みし、新春の一服を味わう恒例行事「大茶盛り」の初釜が開かれた。
茶わんは重さ5キロ前後。同じ味を分かち 合い結束を強める「一味和合」の精神のもと、750年以上受け継がれる伝統の茶儀。
13世紀前半に寺の復興に尽力した高僧・叡尊が、当時は薬として貴重だった茶を民衆に 分け与えたのが始まりとされる。
大阪府泉大津市からの参拝者の一人は「昔にタイムスリップした気持ちだった。お茶は薬だったと聞いたので、元気で充実した1年を過ごせたら」と笑顔だった。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
奈良市 (ならし) the city of Nara
西大寺 (さいだいじ) Saidaiji Temple
顔 (かお) face
隠れる (かくれる) hide
茶わん (ちゃわん) tea bowl
回し (まわし) to pass around
飲み (のみ) drink
新春 (しんしゅん) new year
一服 (いっぷく) a break
味わう (あじわう) to taste
恒例行事 (こうれいぎょうじ) annual event
大茶盛り (おおちゃもり) O-chamori
初釜 (はつがま) first tea ceremony of the year
開かれた (あかれた) occurred
重さ (おもさ) weight
前後 (ぜんご) around
同じ (おなじ) the same
味 (あじ) taste
分かち合い (わかちあい) to share
結束 (けっそく) unity
強める (つよめる) to strengthen
一味和合 (いちみわごう) ichimi-wagō
精神 (せいしん) intention
以上 (いじょう) over
受け継がれる (うけつがれる) passed down
伝統 (でんとう) tradition
茶儀 (ちゃぎ) tea ceremony
13世紀 (じゅうさんせいき) 13th century
前半 (ぜんはん) first half
復興 (ふっこう) revive
尽力 (じんりょく) effort
高僧・叡尊 (こうそう えいそん) high priest Eison
当時 (とうじ) at that time
薬 (くすり) medicine
貴重 (きちょう) valuable
茶 (ちゃ) tea
民衆 (みんしゅう) people
分け与えた (わけあたえた) distributed
始まり (はじまり) began
大阪府 (おおさかふ) Osaka Prefecture
泉大津市 (いずみおおつし) Izumiotsu City
参拝 (さんぱい) paying respects at a temple
昔にタイムスリップ (むかしにたいむすりっぷ) slipping back in time
気持 (きもち) feeling
聞いた (きいた) heard
元気 (げんき) healthy
充実 (じゅうじつ) fulfill
1年 (いちねん) a year
過ごせたら (すごせたら) to live
笑顔 (えがお) smiling face, smile
Quick questions
1) 大茶盛りは何年以上受け継がれている 伝統ですか。
2) 日本の民衆に茶を分け与えたとされる人物はだれですか。
3) その当時、茶は何だと思われていましたか。
Translation
In Nara at Saidaiji Temple on Jan. 15, the O-chamori annual event — the first tea ceremony of the year — was held, where attendees drink to get a taste of the new year from a tea bowl so large it hides their faces.
The bowl weighs around 5 kilograms. This tea ceremony, which is centered around the idea of ichimi-wagō — of strengthening unity through sharing the same taste — is a tradition that has been passed down for over 750 years.
In the first half of the 13th century, in an effort to revive the temple, a high priest by the name of Eison is said to have started handing out valuable tea with apparent medicinal properties to the people.
One citizen of Izumiotsu, Osaka Prefecture, who came to pay their respects at the temple said with a smile: “There’s a feeling of slipping back in time. I’ve heard that the tea was used as medicine, so I hope I can enjoy a fulfilling, healthy year.”
Answers
1) For how many years has the O-chamori ceremony been a tradition?
750年以上。
Over 750 years.
2) Who brought tea to the people?
高僧・叡尊。
High priest Eison.
3) What was the tea thought to be back in the day?
薬。
Medicine.