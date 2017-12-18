Kanji meaning north picked to symbolize 2017

Sample newspaper article

2017年の世相を1字で表す「今年の漢字」が「北」に決まり、日本漢字能力検定協会が12月12日、京都市東山区の清水寺で発表した。

協会によると、応募総数は15万3594票で、「北」は7104票。理由として、北朝鮮のミサイル発射や九州北部豪雨、プロ野球日本 ハム（北海道）の大谷翔平選手の大リーグ 移籍、清宮幸太郎選手の入団、競馬のキタサンブラックの活躍などが挙がった。

森清範貫主が縦約1.5m、横約1.3mの越前 和紙に特大の筆で揮毫。今年は修復工事中の本堂「清水の舞台」を背景に、奥の院で行われた。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

世相 (せそう) social situation

1字 (いちじ) a single (kanji) character

表す (あらわす) express, show

今年 (ことし) this year

漢字 (かんじ) kanji

北 (きた、ほく) north

決まり (きまり) decided

日本漢字能力検定協会 (にほんかんじのうりょくけんていきょうかい) Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation

12月12日 (じゅうにがつじゅうににち) Dec. 12

京都市東山区 (きょうとしひがしやまく) Kyoto city, Higashiyama district

清水寺 (きよみずでら) Kiyomizu Temple

発表 (はっぴょう) announce

応募総数 (おうぼそうすう) total vote entries

15万3594票 (じゅうごまんさんぜんごひゃくきゅうじゅうよんひょう) 153,594 votes

理由 (りゆう) reason

北朝鮮 (きたちょうせん) North Korea

発射 (はっしゃ) launch

九州北部 (きゅうしゅうほくぶ) northern Kyushu

豪雨 (ごうう) torrential rain

プロ野球 (ぷろやきゅう) pro baseball

北海道 (ほっかいどう) Hokkaido

大谷翔平選手 (おおたにしょうへいせんしゅ) player Shohei Ohtani

大リーグ移籍 (だいりーぐいせき) move to the major league

清宮幸太郎 (きよみやこうたろう) Kotaro Kiyomiya

入団 (にゅうだん) join the team

競馬 (けいば) horse racing

活躍 (かつやく) success

挙がった (あがった) were mentioned

森清範貫主 (もりせいはんかんしゅ) Seihan Mori, chief of the Buddhist temple

縦 (たて) length

約 (やく) about

横 (よこ) width

越前和紙 (えちぜんわし) Echizen washi (a type of Japanese paper)

特大 (とくだい) extra large

筆 (ふで) brush

揮毫 (きごう) write using a brush

修復工事中 (しゅうふくこうじちゅう) undergoing renovation

本堂 (ほんどう) main hall

清水の舞台 (きよみずのぶたい) the stage at Kiyomizu

背景 (はいけい) backdrop

奥の院 (おくのいん）inner sanctuary

行われた (おこなわれた) was held

Quick questions

1) 「今年の漢字」はどこで発表されましたか。

2) 「北」が選ばれた理由は、北朝鮮のミサイルと日本ハム関連以外に何がありましたか。

3) どんな紙が使われましたか。

Translation

“Kita” was picked as “Kanji of the Year” — the one character that represents the social atmosphere of 2017, the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation announced Dec. 12 at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto’s Higashiyama district.

According to the organization, there were a total of 153,594 votes this year, with “kita” earning 7,104 votes. Reasons given for the choice included the missile launches by North Korea, the torrential rain in northern Kyushu, Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters’ Shohei Ohtani moving to major league baseball, Kotaro Kiyomiya joining the Fighters and Kitasan Black’s successful performance in horse racing.

Chief Buddhist priest Seihan Mori wrote the character on a piece of Echizen washi (Japanese paper), 1.5 meters in length and 1.3 meters in width, using a giant calligraphy brush. This year, the event took place in the inner sanctuary, as the backdrop of the main hall is undergoing renovation.

Answers

1) Where was the “Kanji of the Year” announced?

京都市東山区の清水寺。

At Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto’s Higashiyama disrict.

2) What were the reasons for the choice of “kita,” other than North Korea’s missiles and Nippon Ham Fighers-related news?

九州北部豪雨と競馬のキタサンブラックの活躍。

The heavy rain in northern Kyushu and Kitasan Black’s success in horse racing.

3) What kind of paper was used?

縦約1.5メートル、横約1.3メートルの越前和紙。

Echizen washi paper of 1.5 by 1.3 meters.