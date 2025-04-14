From the author who brought you “woman who’s one with a convenience store” and “woman who’s sure she’s an alien,” comes a brand new dystopian adventure — “woman with 40 imaginary lovers.”
Sayaka Murata has gained a cult following for speculative stories that start with familiar domestic scenes and spiral out to wild and outlandish conclusions. Her novel “Convenience Store Woman,” about an oddball 30-something-year-old woman with few aspirations beyond her part-time konbini job, was a smash hit, earning her mainstream success in Japan and abroad. Her 2015 novel, “Vanishing World,” released in English on April 15 with translations by Ginny Tapley Takemori, is a loose salad of thought experiments that lean toward sci-fi.
Vanishing World, by Sayaka Murata. Translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori. 240 pages, GROVE ATLANTIC, fiction.
