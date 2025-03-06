Food brings people together. So do fandoms.

That’s the premise behind “K-foodie meets J-foodie,” Netflix Korea’s latest reality series. The 30-episode show pairs celebrated South Korean balladeer and food YouTuber Sung Si-kyung with Japanese actor Yutaka Matsushige — star of TV Tokyo’s long-running drama series (and recent box-office hit) “The Solitary Gourmet” — to eat their way through Japan, South Korea and maybe even beyond. The first two episodes dropped last week, with new ones rolling out every Thursday.

In its premiere, “K-foodie meets J-foodie” follows Sung and Matsushige as they tackle spicy Chinese food in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood and devour decadent cheesecakes in the seaside city of Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture. They swap food takes, trade tidbits on their respective culinary cultures, and even share the word for “crazy” — as in, this soup is crazy good — in both Japanese and Korean. But beyond the meals, the show offers something sweeter: The chance for these two food-obsessed entertainers to actually become friends.