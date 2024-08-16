Japan’s Bon holiday, which began Aug. 13 and goes till Aug. 16 this year, brings with it not just the spirits of ancestors returning to the realm of the living but also a chilling tradition of scaring yourself to beat the summer swelter.

This practice dates back to well before our dependence on air-conditioning. Japanese people have been engaging in kimodameshi (tests of courage) for centuries around this time of year, venturing into abandoned houses, dark forests and cemeteries for a jolt of adrenaline. During the Edo Period (1603-1868), kabuki theaters would lure audiences by performing ghost stories known as “suzumi shibai” (cooling-off plays), and these days people flock to o-bake yashiki (haunted houses) in order to “kimo o hiyasu” (“chill the liver”).

Still, you don’t need to leave the comfort of home to indulge in some scares. There have been several exciting releases this year of Japanese books in translation that offer a potent blend of suspense and supernatural intrigue. These titles are bound to transport you to a literary world where the eerie and mysterious reign, so prepare to be haunted — in the best way.