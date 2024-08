Halloween may not be for months, but it's already peak haunted house season in Japan, where seeking a bone-chilling fright is a long established summer tradition.

Kimono-clad ghosts with bloody eyes convulse in agony and lurch toward visitors at one spooky establishment in Tokyo, roaming around groaning like zombies.

Summer is closely associated with the dead in Japan, because it is believed that ancestral souls return to their household altars during the mid-August o-Bon holiday.