Getting global audiences to watch a live-action adaptation of a classic Japanese manga can be tough, and even more so when the protagonist is a notorious philanderer.

That was the problem Japanese actor Ryohei Suzuki faced in rendering the elite sniper in the 1980s manga hit "City Hunter" palatable for the 2020s in Netflix's new live-action film.

Set in Tokyo's seedy underbelly, "City Hunter" revolves around assassin and detective Ryo Saeba, who is tasked with "sweeping" criminals off the streets.