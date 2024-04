Near the climax of Yoasobi’s energetic Friday-night set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s Mojave Stage last weekend, vocalist Ikura excitedly addressed the crowd.

“We’re so happy to bring J-pop here,” she said to the audience, which was spilling out of the tent’s confines. “We’ve been trying to spread this music.”

All they needed was a “Mission Accomplished” banner hanging behind them.