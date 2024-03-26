Although movie theaters are increasingly becoming things of the past in rural areas across Japan, there are still those who have a strong passion for providing entertainment on the big screen for local film buffs.

Such is the case with Hiroaki Wada, 34, who moved from Tokyo to Masuda in the western prefecture of Shimane, where he was able to resurrect a small theater two years ago in a quiet town that had been without one for 14 years.

Despite a harsh business climate, Wada's desire to support the cultural hub of the 43,500-strong city has only deepened.