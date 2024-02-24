After 109 concerts in 20 countries, Queen + Adam Lambert’s marathon Rhapsody Tour wrapped with a Valentine’s Day performance at a packed Tokyo Dome, a venue that also saw major stars like Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift light up its stage in recent weeks.

The final mini leg of The Rhapsody Tour, which hit Nagoya, Osaka, Sapporo and Tokyo this past month, provided fans with an appropriately grandiose send-off from the veteran rockers.

Kicking off in July 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the tour saw the band — original members Brian May and Roger Taylor, along with vocalist Adam Lambert — perform multiple legs at arenas in Europe, North America and elsewhere.