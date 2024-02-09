If you thought your week was busy, get a load of Taylor Swift’s.

First, there was a record-breaking night at the Grammys, one in which she also announced a new album. Then, a last-minute flight across the Pacific (one that you’d better not be tracking) and a wintery welcome to Tokyo after the capital’s first blizzard of the season days prior. Despite it all, the 34-year-old pop superstar looked rested and relaxed as the current leg of her global Eras Tour got off to a rollicking start at the sold-out Tokyo Dome on Wednesday.

Hours before the venue opened its doors, fans (known as Swifties) gathered outside to admire each other’s outfits — ranging from sparkly fringe dresses to pastel business suits — swap friendship bracelets and brave the formidable queue for tour merch. Bejeweled and ready to dance to bops from throughout the singer-songwriter’s 20-year music career, the excitement of the crowd was palpable.