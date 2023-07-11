It’s not often that a story based on an Irish independent film lands on the stage of one of Tokyo’s premier playhouses — but “Once” has long punched above its diminutive weight.

From the unforeseen success of the original 2007 movie to the award-winning stage production that enchanted audiences on Broadway and in London’s West End, it has cemented its place in the canon of Western musicals.

Now, under the stewardship of Lambert Jackson Productions and the direction of Dean Johnson, “Once” is set to hit the Tokyu Theatre Orb in Shibuya this summer, as “Once – In Concert.”