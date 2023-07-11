  • Director Dean Johnson wanted to strip back the staging of 'Once – In Concert' in a way that honored the film. The production had a limited run at the London Palladium earlier this year and Johnson notes the Tokyu Orb Theater has a similar set up. | COURTESY OF LAMBERT JACKSON PRODUCTIONS
    Director Dean Johnson wanted to strip back the staging of “Once – In Concert” in a way that honored the film. The production had a limited run at the London Palladium earlier this year and Johnson notes the Tokyu Orb Theater has a similar set up. | COURTESY OF LAMBERT JACKSON PRODUCTIONS

It’s not often that a story based on an Irish independent film lands on the stage of one of Tokyo’s premier playhouses — but “Once” has long punched above its diminutive weight.

From the unforeseen success of the original 2007 movie to the award-winning stage production that enchanted audiences on Broadway and in London’s West End, it has cemented its place in the canon of Western musicals.

Now, under the stewardship of Lambert Jackson Productions and the direction of Dean Johnson, “Once” is set to hit the Tokyu Theatre Orb in Shibuya this summer, as “Once – In Concert.”

