    Contemporary artist Takashi Murakami believes wacky ideas will hold more currency in the age of AI. | JOEL SAGET / VIA AFP-JIJI

Le Bourget, France – Neo-pop art superstar Takashi Murakami has always embraced new technology and was an early adopter of crypto and NFTs, but even he admits fearing that AI might make him obsolete.

Murakami, 61, has become a brand unto himself thanks to his loveable technicolour paintings that mix traditional Japanese art motifs with modern anime and manga.

His paintings have sold for millions of dollars, led to fashion collaborations with Louis Vuitton and Kanye West, and been shown at some of the world’s great institutions, prized as insightful commentary on the fine line between art and commerce.

