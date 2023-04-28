This year’s Kyotographie photo festival is the first to be held since Japan relaxed restrictions on inbound travelers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re in Kyoto, this fact is undeniable — tourism is back. It makes this year’s chosen theme, “Border,” all the more salient.

Last year’s domestic introspection has been swapped for a cosmopolitan vibe at what has become Japan’s premiere international photography festival. Adding to the revelry is the launch of a new music festival, Kyotophonie, which will be held each spring alongside Kyotographie and then again in fall in nearby Amanohashidate.

With overt affluence and exclusivity on display, as well as the addition of live music events, it would be fair to worry that Kyotographie’s original intent — giving a voice to the socially conscious work of photographers — could be drowned out. Fortunately, such socially conscious photo exhibitions were still able to make themselves heard among all the partying and schmoozing not directly related to photography.