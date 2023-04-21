  • Supplied photo shows Toshimitsu Kosaka (far right), who shot footage immediately after the Great Kanto Earthquake. | COURTESY OF TOSHIMITSU KOSAKA'S FAMILY/ VIA KYODO
  • Image from footage taken by Tatsumi Iwaoka immediately after the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923. | COURTESY OF SAKURA MOTION PICTURE CO./ VIA KYODO
With this year marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake, a documentary film is being produced focusing on three cameramen who captured raw and confronting footage from Tokyo in the immediate aftermath of the 1923 catastrophe.

Filmed at a time when even still photography was relatively rare, the moving images taken by the three are an invaluable historical record as they provide insight into disaster response at the time while showing the widespread fires and the residents’ reactions amid the mayhem.

The documentary, titled “Men with Cameras: Filming the Great Kanto Earthquake,” expected for release this summer, is a production by the Documentary Film Preservation Center in Tokyo.

