An 11-year-old male Japanese ballet dancer won the top prize Sunday for his age group at a major international ballet competition for young dancers seeking to become professionals.

Shinji Mitoma, a sixth grader from Yokohama, triumphed in the category for boys age 9 to 11 in classical ballet at the Youth America Grand Prix, known as the world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition.

“I’m very happy to be in first place,” Mitoma said after the results of the competition were announced in Florida. “I want to join the Royal Ballet School in Britain in the future.”