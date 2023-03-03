The AI program ChatGPT has passed exams, penned news articles and produced code. So perhaps it’s no surprise that “One Piece” author Eiichiro Oda has turned to it for inspiration.

The man behind the record-breaking manga often referred to as one of the best-known in the world seemed to have found himself struggling with writer’s block last month.

“Hello. This is the author. I cannot come up with a story for One Piece next week. Would you think of a story? A super good one, please,” he prompted the program, according to a video his staff posted on their Twitter account.