On a set outside Tokyo, Momoko Nishiyama sits with the drama’s director and watches as a man undresses a woman, guiding the love scene as one of just two “intimacy coordinators” in Japan.

The country’s film and television industry has been hit by a string of recent sexual abuse allegations that have led to apologies and movies being pulled. But while Hollywood has embraced intimacy coordinators in the wake of the #MeToo movement, they are still relatively new in Japan, where public reaction to the latest scandals has been muted.

“In the United States, everyone knows what an intimacy coordinator is, but in Japan, I have to start by explaining what it is that I do, and that I’m not the director’s enemy,” Nishiyama says.