Acclaimed director Hirokazu Kore-eda fears that Japan’s underfunded, inward-looking cinema industry is putting off young talent, so he’s taken matters into his own hands by mentoring up-and-coming filmmakers for a new Netflix series.

Kore-eda, whose 2018 film “Shoplifters” won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, says that complacent attitudes and poor working conditions are holding Japan back in cinema and TV while its neighbor South Korea powers ahead internationally.

“Our filmmaking environment must change,” he says in an interview, calling for an end to the low pay, long hours and insecurity faced by those trying to hone their skills.