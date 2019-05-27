Japanese film director Yasuo Furuhata dies at age 84

Japanese film director Yasuo Furuhata, known for his work with the late actor Ken Takakura, died of pneumonia on May 20 in Tokyo, Toei Co. said Sunday. He was 84.

After joining the film production company, Furuhata, a native of Nagano Prefecture, marked his debut as a director in 1966 with “Hiko Shojo Yoko” (Bad Girl Yoko).

He started his career as a freelance director in 1974.

Many of his works starred legendary Japanese actor Takakura, who died in 2014, including “Eki” (Station), “Poppoya” (Railroad Man) and “Hotaru” (Firefly).

Furuhata won the Japan Academy Film Prize for best director and best screenplay in 2000 with “Poppoya.”

He was awarded the Medal with Purple Ribbon in 2002 and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, in 2008 by the government.

According to Toei, Furuhata developed Parkinson’s disease after shooting “Tsuioku” (Reminiscence), which was released in 2017 and became his last movie.