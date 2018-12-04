‘Hiroko Tsuchida Solo Exhibition: “Do — Where’s a Will, There’s a Way”‘

Dec. 8-April 7

A graduate of the Nagoya University of Arts, contemporary artist Hiroko Tsuchida has won multiple awards including the Franck Muller Art Grand Prix and second place at the Asahi Modern Craft Exhibition. She highlights the concept behind her creations through sculptural organic shapes, using everyday objects, such as bobby pins, stir sticks and thermometers — all of which are specifically chosen for their significance in relation to her focus of thought.

Works on display include “Push Beyond One’s Limit” (2016), a black swan made up of stir sticks, and “Starline” (2017) created with hundreds of protractors.

Hiratsuka Museum of Art; 1-3-3 Nishiyawata, Hiratsuka, Kanagawa. Hiratsuka Stn. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Closed Mon. 0463-35-2111; www.city.hiratsuka.kanagawa.jp/art-muse