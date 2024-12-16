Chicory has all the cuteness of his Shiba breed without the usual prickly temperament.

His cute baby face makes him look far younger than his 12 years and, indeed, this sprightly dog shows no signs of aging. While usually quite relaxed, Chicory will get particularly excited when he knows he’s about to be taken on a walk, racing around in gleeful anticipation.

Chicory may look reserved and stoic, but he’ll turn to mush when you start stroking him and cuddling him. | KANA MATSUTANI

Curious and friendly, Chicory is very nice to other dogs, which cannot be said for other Shibas. He also likes to watch people, and quite intently at that. He may look reserved and stoic, but he’ll turn to mush when you start stroking him and cuddling him.

Affectionate and lovable, Chicory will hopefully find someone who adores him as much as we at ARK do.