There's more than one way to a cat's heart

This gorgeous green-eyed fellow’s name is Mitsuo. He was rescued as one of eight kittens back in 2017 and though his kind rescuer was able to find homes for his seven siblings, Mitsuo was the odd one out.

He came to ARK, which is, or course, not bad luck in itself, but for such a looker to still be sitting in a pen nearly three years later is tragic nonetheless.

Mitsuo was a very timid kitten. He refused to let people touch him and even once escaped his enclosure in a fear-stricken frenzy. Luckily, he was lured back with some food.

Food has been key in Mitsuo’s battle over his timidity. It’s what he adores above all else and he now allows himself to throw caution to the wind at dinnertime, chowing down without a care in the world. He loves people too, but his heart is most easily won over by a mouth-watering morsel. He’s a prince … to be had for a pittance.

If you are interested in adopting Mitsuo, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net