Lucky charm: a black cat named Ara

The ebony Ara came to ARK last summer with her brown tabby sister Ina. The siblings had been born to a stray and were about a year old at the time. Though both sweet cats, they are still at foster homes and need to be moved regularly through no fault of their own. The lack of constancy is surely unnerving and doesn’t help with Ara’s shyness around people, although she has improved immensely. Ara is a truly affectionate cat, when she wants to be, that is. She loves to leap onto people’s backs, but you mustn’t let it scare you. No bad-luck superstitions surround black cats in Japan. In fact, a black cat in your path is good luck. One in your home will surely be that much more!

If you are interested in adopting Ara, please email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more info. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net