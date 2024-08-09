Japan’s artists have given the nation an outsize influence around the globe, with manga, anime and other cultural exports producing some of the world’s most beloved figures — while its once-dominant tech sector sputtered.

From "Dragon Ball" to "Pokemon" and Studio Ghibli, this body of ingenuity emanating from the minds and hearts of its people is what has made Japan uniquely Japan. But now, its creative industries are under threat as the emergence of artificial intelligence tools make it easy for anyone to mimic these art forms. The country must update its laws to protect the people whose works have defined its culture.

This fight for the future of arts in the AI era is playing out around the globe, but Japan’s industry-friendly regulation — and the reach of its homegrown creative industry — has made it a battleground to watch. It can show leadership not by prioritizing the data-hungry demands of tech companies, but by protecting the human artists whose products have inspired the world.