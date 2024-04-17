The bird flu keeps catching the world off guard by finding new ways to spread — this time finding an unexpected host in cows.

As of April 4, the virus had been confirmed in more than a dozen herds across six states, with Kansas, Idaho, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio and Texas all reporting infected cows. An infected dairy farm worker in Texas is just the second person in the U.S. to have ever contracted bird flu.

By now, the public could be getting worried. Bird flu in our dairy supply? A human infection? The situation needs careful monitoring and coordination between agencies to ensure the spread is contained. It is also a reminder that viruses excel at catching us by surprise — and we must remain vigilant when they start to do new and surprising things.