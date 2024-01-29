Since the occupation of Tibet in 1950, the Chinese Communist Party has persistently distorted historical facts to interfere in Tibetan religious matters.

This includes the process to select the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, who is now 88 years old and whose international popularity has kept his people’s plight alive on the global stage.

Buddhists believe that an enlightened being and highly accomplished master may consciously propose to be reborn for the benefit of others. In Tibet, this is known as tulku and the system is deeply embedded in its religious culture. Among the many reincarnated masters respected and revered by Tibetans, the Dalai Lama is the highest spiritual leader, or lama.