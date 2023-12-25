Following the end of a recent weeklong cease-fire, Israel resumed its war in Gaza and dropped leaflets urging Palestinians to head toward the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

That has raised concerns that Israel is taking preliminary steps toward expelling Palestinians fully from the enclave, despite a stern American warning not to do so.

Whether it is intended or not, expulsion would have catastrophic consequences for regional security and stability. The United States and its Arab partners urgently need to step in to compel the Israeli leadership to halt the war and think more strategically. Perhaps the trauma of Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7 has blinded Israeli leaders to the effects of their decisions. They should be reminded that Israel — along with the U.S. and its other allies — have much to lose if the region descends into chaos and radicalization.