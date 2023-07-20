On June 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted for the first time that counteroffensive actions were underway against Russian forces, and said on the following day that the Ukrainian military had recaptured Blahodatne, Neskuchne and Makarivka, Ukrainian territories that had been held by Russia.

The counteroffensive by the Ukrainian forces has taken the war in Ukraine to a new stage.

The conflict is still at a stalemate on the front line, and it is believed that the Russian forces’ defense and resistance continue to be tough, indicating a high possibility that the war will continue for a long time.