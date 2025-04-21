Surging rice prices in Japan have opened a rare window of opportunity for South Korean producers to export the staple food to the country.

Japan imported South Korean rice for the first time since 1999 this month as soaring prices of domestic grain fueled demand for foreign products despite heavy tariffs, a South Korean industry official said Monday.

The imports were made via the Japan office of South Korea’s National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, better known as NongHyup, which said it brought in and sold 2 tons of Korean rice online and at local supermarkets this month.