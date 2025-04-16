Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard will soon step down from Nissan's board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter, continuing a broader leadership shakeup at the Japanese automaker after its failed attempt to merge with Honda.

Another Renault representative, Pierre Fleuriot, will also resign from Nissan’s board, and the French automaker will appoint replacements for both, the people said, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Spokespeople for Nissan and Renault didn’t immediately comment.