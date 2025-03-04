Seven & I Holdings plans to rebuff a proposed takeover by Alimentation Couche-Tard, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, with the Japanese retailer seeking to boost its valuation on its own after a management buyout by the founding Ito family was scrapped.

A special committee reviewing the offer decided in favor of keeping the Japanese convenience store chain independent because of antitrust concerns in the U.S., the newspaper reported without saying where it got the information.

The rejection means the Japanese operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores will seek to convince investors that the company can deliver on calls to boost its valuation on its own. Seven & I’s market capitalization stands at around ¥5.7 trillion ($38 billion), below the $47 billion proposal by Couche-Tard, owner of Circle K shops.

Seven & I will appoint board member Stephen Dacus as chief executive officer to replace Ryuichi Isaka, informed sources said Monday, in changes seen as a renewed effort to prevent a takeover.

Dacus, who worked for decades in the Japanese retail industry, leads the special committee evaluating the proposed buyout by Couche-Tard.

The top management reshuffle is expected to be formalized soon through procedures, including a decision at the Seven & I board meeting, according to the sources. Dacus would become the first non-Japanese president of the company.

Dacus assumed the post of Seven & I outside director in 2022 after serving in senior posts at companies including Japan's Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo and other casual clothing stores, and U.S. retailer Walmart, and as CEO of Seiyu.