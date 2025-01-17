Almost three quarters of surveyed Bank of Japan watchers predict an interest rate hike next week, reflecting a jump in expectations after Gov. Kazuo Ueda said his board will be discussing the move.

Some 74% of 53 economists forecast a rate increase at the end of the two-day meeting on Jan. 24, according to the poll, rising from 52% in the previous survey. Some 23% expect the move to come in March.

The results come after Ueda reinforced his deputy Ryozo Himino’s message this week that his board will consider a rate hike at this meeting, boosting the yen and expectations for action. Many of the economists noted the hike is likely unless Donald Trump jolts global financial markets, after he returns to the White House four days before the BOJ’s policy decision.