Japan's three major business lobbies on Friday submitted their economic policy requests to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office on Tuesday, calling for facilitating wage increases and ensuring stable energy supplies.

The written requests were handed to Ishiba during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office by Masakazu Tokura of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren; Ken Kobayashi of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Takeshi Niinami of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai.

Ishiba told the three business leaders that ending the Japanese economy's deflationary state is a top priority.