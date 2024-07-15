A council comprising a company that operates three airports in the Kansai region and other stakeholders confirmed a plan on Monday to increase takeoff and landing slots at two of the airports.

The move comes on expectations of increased demand for air travel during the 2025 World Exposition to be held in the city of Osaka for six months from mid-April 2025.

The upper limit on the number of takeoff and landing slots at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture will be raised to 60 per hour from 45 currently — a 30% increase.