Walt Disney and Japan's Oriental Land unveiled plans on Tuesday to launch a new cruise ship that will set sail from Tokyo in 2029, adding a ninth vessel to the brand's growing fleet.

The new ship will be modeled after the Wish, the largest vessel in Disney's fleet. Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland, will also operate the new cruise vessel.

Disney currently has five cruise ships in operation. In addition to the Tokyo-based vessel, it has plans for three others, including one that will set sail from Singapore in 2025.