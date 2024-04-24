Oriental Land showed to the press on Tuesday a hotel located in Tokyo DisneySea's new "Fantasy Springs" area, which is scheduled to open on June 6.

The hotel comprising two nine-story buildings reflects the image of the theme park as it is, according to the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.

One of the two, "Fantasy Chateau," has 419 rooms with interiors featuring decorations with motifs of flora and fauna, and the landmark "Fantasy Springs" of the new area, as well as designs of popular characters such as Rapunzel.

All 56 rooms at the other building, higher-end "Grand Chateau," have a balcony and terrace from which the whole of the theme park can be viewed, and guests will be given a ticket allowing them to enter attractions smoothly.

The minimum overnight fee is ¥66,000 for rooms at Fantasy Chateau and ¥341,000 for those at Grand Chateau.