Toshiba is considering cutting several thousand jobs in Japan as it seeks to reduce costs and improve its profit structure, according to informed sources.

To accelerate its management rehabilitation, the Japanese electronics and machinery maker plans to focus resources on its infrastructure and digital operations, both of which are expected to grow.

The company plans to include rehabilitation measures in a medium-term management plan to be released in May. In addition to job cuts, it is considering mergers for energy, infrastructure, semiconductor and other subsidiaries. It is also looking at selling unprofitable operations, the sources said.