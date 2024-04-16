OpenAI named the former president of Amazon Web Services’s Japan arm to spearhead its push to woo enterprise clients in the world’s fourth-largest economy.

The artificial intelligence darling is opening an office in Tokyo as it releases a custom GPT-4 model catering to Japanese language users. OpenAI said it has 2 million weekly active users in the country, while its enterprise clients include Daikin Industries, Rakuten Group and an affiliate of Toyota Motor.

"We want to build a track record through repeated dialogue with companies in Japan,” said Tadao Nagasaki, the newly named Japan president for OpenAI, during a news conference Monday. The Tokyo office — OpenAI’s third overseas outpost following offices in London and Dublin — will grow to about 10 to 20 workers this year, he said.